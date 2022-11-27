in Music News

Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” Makes Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Until I Found You” continues its strong run at pop radio.

Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” remains a force at pop radio, officially entering the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart.

The breakthrough single garnered ~10,253 spins during the November 20-26 tracking period. Up 1,241 plays from last week’s mark, the count lifts “Until I Found You” one spot to a new high of #10 on this week’s chart.

“Until I Found You” represents the only new addition to this week’s Top 10. Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” remains the format’s leader, registering as a convincing #1 for a second consecutive week.

