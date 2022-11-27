Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Enjoys 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, and it does so in dominant fashion.
Credited with ~17,817 spins during the November 20-26 tracking period, “Unholy” enjoys a second week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 868, while besting that of the #2 song by nearly 3,300.
Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” which received ~14,538 spins (-934), holds at #2.
Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” rises three places to #3, as Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” stays at #4. Doja Cat’s “Vegas” drops two spots to #5.
