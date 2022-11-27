in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Officially Reaches #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

“Anti-Hero” rises two places to claim #1 on this week’s chart.

Taylor Swift in Anti-Hero | Republic

In addition to strong streaming and sales performances, Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” has posted impressive radio numbers since its launch.

This week, it reaches #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“Anti-Hero,” which was #3 on last week’s chart, received ~5,660 spins during the November 20-26 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 714.

Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. Sia’s “Unstoppable” slides one spot to #3, as Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” holds at #4.

Up one place, Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” earns #5 on the Hot AC chart.

