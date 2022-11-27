in Music News

Gryffin & Olivia O’Brien’s “Caught Up” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

“Caught Up” moves up to #1 on this week’s dance chart.

Caught Up art | Darkroom/Interscope

Gryffin & Olivia O’Brien’s “Caught Up” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Played ~519 times during the November 20-26 tracking period, “Caught Up” rises one place to reach the summit. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 94.

Up five places, Afrojack & Black V Neck’s “Day N Night (featuring Muni Long)” claims #2 on this week’s chart.

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” falls to #3, and Audien’s “Drifting Away (featuring Joe Jury)” rises a place to #4.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” concurrently falls one spot to #5 despite posting a gain in airplay.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

