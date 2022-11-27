Gryffin & Olivia O’Brien’s “Caught Up” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

Gryffin & Olivia O’Brien’s “Caught Up” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Played ~519 times during the November 20-26 tracking period, “Caught Up” rises one place to reach the summit. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 94.
Up five places, Afrojack & Black V Neck’s “Day N Night (featuring Muni Long)” claims #2 on this week’s chart.
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” falls to #3, and Audien’s “Drifting Away (featuring Joe Jury)” rises a place to #4.
Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” concurrently falls one spot to #5 despite posting a gain in airplay.
