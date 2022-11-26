in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Heads For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Top 3 At Pop Radio

“Anti-Hero” will make big moves on this week’s mainstream radio charts.

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero video screen | Republic

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” will continue its impressive run at mainstream radio. The smash hit single is set to claim #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart, while entering the Top 3 on this week’s pop listing.

“Anti-Hero” received 4,816 Hot AC spins during the first six days of the November 20-26 tracking period. Up 16% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Anti-Hero” at #1 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart. It should have no trouble retaining that position through the close of tracking.

“Anti-Hero” concurrently garnered 11,696 spins at pop (+16%), which yields a #3 spot on the building chart for that format. Its pop position is also safe, as there are no imminent threats from below.

This week’s official radio charts will arrive on Sunday.

