Brent Faiyaz Performs On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

Immensely popular R&B artist Brent Faiyaz delivers a late-night performance Monday night.
The artist performs on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The performance airs during the episode’s closing segment, concluding a broadcast that also features Tim Allen, Lacey Chabert, and David McCormack and Melanie Zanetti.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT. The Brent Faiyaz performance was set to start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos from Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” taping follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1750 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician & voice actor David McCormack and actress Melanie Zanetti during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1750 — Pictured: Musical guest Brent Faiyaz performs on Monday, November 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
