in TV News

Brent Faiyaz Performs On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

The R&B artist takes the stage on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1750 -- Pictured: Musical guest Brent Faiyaz performs on Monday, November 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Immensely popular R&B artist Brent Faiyaz delivers a late-night performance Monday night.

The artist performs on Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The performance airs during the episode’s closing segment, concluding a broadcast that also features Tim Allen, Lacey Chabert, and David McCormack and Melanie Zanetti.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT. The Brent Faiyaz performance was set to start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos from Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1750 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician & voice actor David McCormack and actress Melanie Zanetti during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1750 — Pictured: Musical guest Brent Faiyaz performs on Monday, November 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1750 — Pictured: Musical guest Brent Faiyaz performs on Monday, November 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1750 — Pictured: Musical guest Brent Faiyaz performs on Monday, November 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1750 — Pictured: Musical guest Brent Faiyaz performs on Monday, November 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1750 — Pictured: (l-r) Musician & voice actor David McCormack and actress Melanie Zanetti during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1750 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Tim Allen during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1750 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lacey Chabert during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1750 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Lacey Chabert during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, November 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1750 — Pictured: Musical guest Brent Faiyaz performs on Monday, November 21, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

blueybrent faiyazDavid mccormackjimmy fallonLacey chabertMelanie zanettinbcthe tonight showtim allen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song