Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

The Meghan Trainor hit continues to win support.

Meghan Trainor - Made You Look video screenshot | Epic

Already inside the Top 25 at hot adult contemporary radio, Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” continues to win support.

Picked up by another 14 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “Made You Look” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD’s “I’m A Mess,” the recipient of 11 new playlist adds, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” grabs third with 10 pickups, as Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” earns fourth with its 8 adds.

Each picked up by 7 stations, Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” and JVKE’s “golden hour” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” (6 adds, 7th-most), Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” (5 adds, 8th-most), American Authors’ “Blind For Love” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

