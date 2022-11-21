Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Already inside the Top 25 at hot adult contemporary radio, Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” continues to win support.

Picked up by another 14 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “Made You Look” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD’s “I’m A Mess,” the recipient of 11 new playlist adds, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” grabs third with 10 pickups, as Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” earns fourth with its 8 adds.

Each picked up by 7 stations, Dean Lewis’ “How Do I Say Goodbye” and JVKE’s “golden hour” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” (6 adds, 7th-most), Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” (5 adds, 8th-most), American Authors’ “Blind For Love” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” (4 adds, 9th-most, tie).