David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” Makes Top 10 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

The sales, streaming, and radio hit that is David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” reaches a new high on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

The hit single officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s edition of the chart, which ranks the top songs in American based on the aforementioned three component areas.

Specifically, the song rises thirteen places to #7 on this week’s listing.

The song marks the seventh career Top 10 hit for David Guetta, while ranking as the fourth Bebe Rexha song to reach the region. Both artists share a previous Top 10 hit in “Hey Mama,” which also featured Nicki Minaj and Afrojack.