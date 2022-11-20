in TV News

GAYLE Makes Presence Felt On American Music Awards Red Carpet Days After Scoring Grammy Nomination

The “abcdefu” artist has been a big awards nominee.

2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC) GAYLE

Earlier this week, GAYLE received a Song of the Year nomination for her breakthrough “abcdefu.”

Sunday, she made her presence felt at a different awards show.

The artist showcased her signature style while walking the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards; she, notably, is also a nominee at this event.

ABC is handling broadcasting duties for the 2022 iteration of the AMAs, which went live from Los Angeles at 8PM ET. In support of the broadcast, that network released photos from GAYLE’s turn on the red carpet.

GAYLE
GAYLE

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

