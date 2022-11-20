GAYLE Makes Presence Felt On American Music Awards Red Carpet Days After Scoring Grammy Nomination

Earlier this week, GAYLE received a Song of the Year nomination for her breakthrough “abcdefu.”
Sunday, she made her presence felt at a different awards show.
The artist showcased her signature style while walking the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards; she, notably, is also a nominee at this event.
ABC is handling broadcasting duties for the 2022 iteration of the AMAs, which went live from Los Angeles at 8PM ET. In support of the broadcast, that network released photos from GAYLE’s turn on the red carpet.
