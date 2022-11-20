Dove Cameron Wows With AMAs Red Carpet Look, Wins Award For New Artist Of The Year

2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - The Ò2022 American Music Awards,Ó hosted by Wayne Brady, airs LIVE from Los Angeles SUNDAY, NOV. 20 (8:00 p.m. EST/PST), on ABC. (ABC)
DOVE CAMERON
Prior to taking the stage for a performance, Dove Cameron won the American Music Awards trophy for New Artist of the Year. The singer-actress, who had a massive hit with “Boyfriend,” shared the honor with the queer community during a noteworthy acceptance speech.
Prior to winning that award, Dove made waves on the red carpet with a characteristically striking look.
ABC shared media photos from Dove’s time on the red carpet. The network is handling tonight’s broadcast, which features Wayne Brady as its master of ceremonies. The red carpet photos follow:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…