The Smile Takes Stage For Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

In conjunction with the act’s New York concert dates, The Smile pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The band delivers a performance in the concluding segment of Thursday’s episode.

The performance airs following appearances by Jessica Chastain and Martha Stewart. Both appear for interviews; they also compete in a game of Password alongside Jimmy and Tariq.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the official episode taping appear below.