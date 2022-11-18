The Smile Takes Stage For Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1748 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner of musical guest The Smile perform on Thursday, November 17, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
In conjunction with the act’s New York concert dates, The Smile pays a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The band delivers a performance in the concluding segment of Thursday’s episode.
The performance airs following appearances by Jessica Chastain and Martha Stewart. Both appear for interviews; they also compete in a game of Password alongside Jimmy and Tariq.
Filmed in advance, the episode was to hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from the official episode taping appear below.
