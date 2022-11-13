in Music News

Taylor Swift Looks Stunning On Red Carpet, Wins Award At MTV EMA 2022

Taylor Swift won for Best Longform Video.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)

The world has been talking about her new album “Midnights,” but Taylor Swift attended Sunday’s MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony in support of an earlier release.

Swift won the Best Longform Video for her “All Too Well” short film. The acclaimed video is also up for Video Of The Year, while Swift herself has some key artist nominations at the show.

In conjunction with Sunday’s show in Dusseldorf, MTV shared a collection of photos from the red carpet.

Swift was naturally part of said gallery — and she naturally looks fantastic. Photos follow.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

