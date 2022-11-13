Taylor Swift Looks Stunning On Red Carpet, Wins Award At MTV EMA 2022

The world has been talking about her new album “Midnights,” but Taylor Swift attended Sunday’s MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony in support of an earlier release.

Swift won the Best Longform Video for her “All Too Well” short film. The acclaimed video is also up for Video Of The Year, while Swift herself has some key artist nominations at the show.

In conjunction with Sunday’s show in Dusseldorf, MTV shared a collection of photos from the red carpet.

Swift was naturally part of said gallery — and she naturally looks fantastic. Photos follow.