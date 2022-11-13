in Music News

Tate McRae Looks Beautiful In Red Carpet, Studio Pictures Ahead Of MTV EMA 2022 Performance

Tate McRae is taking the stage at Sunday’s show.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tate McRae attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)

The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony is underway in Dusseldorf, Germany, which means the night’s principal guests have made their presence felt on the red carpet.

One such principal is Tate McRae, who is performing during Sunday’s show.

The artist looked characteristically gorgeous on the show’s red carpet; she also made waves in the show’s official Portrait Studio.

In conjunction with the broadcast, which is being hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, MTV shared official publicity photos from Tate McRae’s appearance. Those follow:

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 13: Tate McRae attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 13: Tate McRae poses for the photographer during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole – MTV/Getty Images for MTV)
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

