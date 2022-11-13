Tate McRae Looks Beautiful In Red Carpet, Studio Pictures Ahead Of MTV EMA 2022 Performance

The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony is underway in Dusseldorf, Germany, which means the night’s principal guests have made their presence felt on the red carpet.

One such principal is Tate McRae, who is performing during Sunday’s show.

The artist looked characteristically gorgeous on the show’s red carpet; she also made waves in the show’s official Portrait Studio.

In conjunction with the broadcast, which is being hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, MTV shared official publicity photos from Tate McRae’s appearance. Those follow: