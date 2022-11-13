Tate McRae Looks Beautiful In Red Carpet, Studio Pictures Ahead Of MTV EMA 2022 Performance

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tate McRae attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)
The 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony is underway in Dusseldorf, Germany, which means the night’s principal guests have made their presence felt on the red carpet.
One such principal is Tate McRae, who is performing during Sunday’s show.
The artist looked characteristically gorgeous on the show’s red carpet; she also made waves in the show’s official Portrait Studio.
In conjunction with the broadcast, which is being hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, MTV shared official publicity photos from Tate McRae’s appearance. Those follow:
