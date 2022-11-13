in Music News

Leomie Anderson Rocks Stunning Outfit, Shows Off Killer Legs On MTV EMA Red Carpet (Special Look)

The model looks utterly fantastic at the 2022 MTV EMA.

DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Leomie Anderson attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV)

Leomie Anderson walked the red carpet at Sunday’s MTV Europe Music Awards ceremony, and she looked characteristically fantastic.

The model looked gorgeous in breathtaking outfit, which showed off her killer legs.

This year’s EMA ceremony is taking place in Dusseldorf, Germany. Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are joining forces to host the broadcast, which features performances from names like David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Muse, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi, and more.

To celebrate the broadcast, MTV’s publicity team shared photos from Anderson’s time on the red carpet. Those follow.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

