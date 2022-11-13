Selena Gomez’s “My Mind & Me,” Rema & Selena’s “Calm Down” Officially Join Top 30 At Pop Radio

Two songs enter the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, and both come from Selena Gomez.

The artist’s own “My Mind & Me” rises ten places to #29 on this week’s chart, while Gomez’s Rema collaboration “Calm Down” ticks up one spot to #30.

“My Mind & Me” posted a spin count of 2,209 during the November 6-12 tracking period; the count reflects a sizable week-over-week gain of 1,564.

“Calm Down” registered 1,603 spins during the tracking week. The sum bests last week’s mark by a count of 210 spins.