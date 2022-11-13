in Music News

Selena Gomez’s “My Mind & Me,” Rema & Selena’s “Calm Down” Officially Join Top 30 At Pop Radio

“My Mind & Me” and “Calm Down” enter the Top 30 this week.

Selena Gomez - My Mind & Me | Interscope

Two songs enter the Top 30 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, and both come from Selena Gomez.

The artist’s own “My Mind & Me” rises ten places to #29 on this week’s chart, while Gomez’s Rema collaboration “Calm Down” ticks up one spot to #30.

“My Mind & Me” posted a spin count of 2,209 during the November 6-12 tracking period; the count reflects a sizable week-over-week gain of 1,564.

“Calm Down” registered 1,603 spins during the tracking week. The sum bests last week’s mark by a count of 210 spins.

