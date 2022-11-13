in Music News

Beyonce’s “CUFF IT” Makes Top 20 At Pop Radio, JVKE’s “Golden Hour” Top 25

“CUFF IT” and “golden hour” rise on this week’s pop chart.

Beyoncé - Cuff It lyric video screenshot | Columbia

Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT” continues its upward movement at pop radio, officially securing a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

“CUFF IT” received 4,789 spins during the November 6-12 tracking period. The count, which bests last week’s mark by 655, fuels a one-place rise to #20 on the Mediabase chart.

JVKE’s “golden hour” concurrently moves into the Top 25 on this week’s pop chart. The buzzy single posted a tracking period play count of 3,656, reflecting a gain of 777 from last week’s mark.

— “CUFF IT” is also charting prominently at urban and rhythmic radio; it holds a Top 10 ranking at both formats.

