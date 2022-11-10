Florence Pugh Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)

Off for election coverage on Tuesday, NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” returns with an original installment Wednesday.

The episode features Florence Pugh as its lead guest.

Indeed, the immensely popular star of “The Wonder” joins Seth Meyers for an interview on the episode. The broadcast additionally features a chat with Steve Kornacki.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” was to hit the airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping: