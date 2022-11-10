Florence Pugh Appears For Interview On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1352 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Florence Pugh during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 9, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Off for election coverage on Tuesday, NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” returns with an original installment Wednesday.
The episode features Florence Pugh as its lead guest.
Indeed, the immensely popular star of “The Wonder” joins Seth Meyers for an interview on the episode. The broadcast additionally features a chat with Steve Kornacki.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” was to hit the airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared photos from the taping:
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1352 — Pictured: (l-r) Journalist Steve Kornacki during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 9, 2022 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
