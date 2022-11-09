Anya Taylor-Joy Booked For Interview On November 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support the launch of “The Menu,” star Anya Taylor-Joy will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms the Golden Globe-winning actress for the November 16 edition of the flagship talk show. The episode will also feature interviews with Glen Powell and Patti Smith, as well as a performance by Bruce Springsteen as part of week-long string of appearances.

Who else can you expect on “Fallon”? Listings follow:

Wednesday, November 9: Guests include Octavia Spencer, Matthias Schweighöfer and comedian Kurt Braunohler. Show #1742

Thursday, November 10: Guests include Will Ferrell, Lindsay Lohan and musical guest The 1975. Show #1743

Friday, November 11: Guests include Sylvester Stallone, Linda Cardellini and musical guest Louis Tomlinson. Show #1744

Monday, November 14: Guests include Bruce Springsteen, Chloë Grace Moretz and musical guest Bruce Springsteen. Show #1745

Tuesday, November 15: Guests include Seth Rogen, Jeremy Pope and musical guest Bruce Springsteen. Show #1746

Wednesday, November 16: Guests include Anya Taylor-Joy, Glen Powell, Patti Smith and musical guest Bruce Springsteen. Show #1747