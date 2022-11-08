Selena Gomez’s “My Mind & Me” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Selena Gomez’s “My Mind & Me” unsurprisingly received a warm welcome from pop radio stations.

Picked up by a healthy 112 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, the new single ranks as the format’s most added song.

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” takes second place with an impressive 59 new adds, while an add count of 21 slots Charli D’Amelio’s “if you ask me to” in third.

Joji’s “Die For You,” the recipient of 20 adds, registers as fourth-most added. Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD’s “I’m A Mess” follows in fifth place on the Mediabase add board; the collaboration won support from 18 stations.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: JVKE’s “golden hour” (17 adds, 6th-most, tie), charlieonnafriday’s “Enough” (17 adds, 6th-most, tie), Blacked Eyed Peas, Anitta & El Alfa’s “SIMPLY THE BEST” (15 adds, 8th-most), Ava Max’s “Million Dollar Baby” (12 adds, 9th-most), and Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” (11 adds, 10th-most).