in Music News

Selena Gomez’s “My Mind & Me” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new Selena Gomez single wins big support at radio.

Selena Gomez - My Mind & Me | Interscope

Selena Gomez’s “My Mind & Me” unsurprisingly received a warm welcome from pop radio stations.

Picked up by a healthy 112 Mediabase-monitored stations this week, the new single ranks as the format’s most added song.

Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” takes second place with an impressive 59 new adds, while an add count of 21 slots Charli D’Amelio’s “if you ask me to” in third.

Joji’s “Die For You,” the recipient of 20 adds, registers as fourth-most added. Avril Lavigne & YUNGBLUD’s “I’m A Mess” follows in fifth place on the Mediabase add board; the collaboration won support from 18 stations.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: JVKE’s “golden hour” (17 adds, 6th-most, tie), charlieonnafriday’s “Enough” (17 adds, 6th-most, tie), Blacked Eyed Peas, Anitta & El Alfa’s “SIMPLY THE BEST” (15 adds, 8th-most), Ava Max’s “Million Dollar Baby” (12 adds, 9th-most), and Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” (11 adds, 10th-most).

avril lavignecharli d'ameliojojimeghan trainormy mind & meSelena Gomezyungblud

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt’s “Wishful Drinking” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio