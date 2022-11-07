in Music News

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt’s “Wishful Drinking” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

“Wishful Drinking” rises to #1 at country.

Sam Hunt & Ingrid Andress - Wishful Drinking video screenshot | Warner/Atlantic

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt’s “Wishful Drinking” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Wishful Drinking” seizes the throne from Morgan Wallen’s multi-week leader “You Proof.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Wishful Drinking” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the October 30-November 5 tracking period. It meanwhile takes #3 for airplay, trailing “You Proof” as well as Tyler Hubbard’s “5 Foot 9.”

“You Proof” nonetheless drops to #2 on the overall chart, while “5 Foot 9” drops one spot to #3. Thomas Rhett’s “Half Of Me (featuring Riley Green)” holds at #4, and Jackson Dean’s “Don’t Come Lookin'” stays at #5.

ingrid andressJackson deanmorgan wallenriley greensam huntthomas rhetttyler hubbardwishful drinkingyou proof

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Addison Rae Rocks Stunning Dress, Looks Breathtaking At 2022 LACMA ART+FILM Gala (Special Look)