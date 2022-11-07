in Hot On Social

Addison Rae Rocks Stunning Dress, Looks Breathtaking At 2022 LACMA ART+FILM Gala (Special Look)

Addison Rae rocked a killer dress at the event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Addison Rae attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)

To say Addison Rae made her presence felt at the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM Gala would be a major understatement.

The actress, entrepreneur, social media sensation, musician, and influencer looked breathtaking on the arrival circuit at the event, rocking a stunning event that unsurprisingly won its fair share of raves.

Addison was one of many noteworthy — and stunning — attendees at the event, which took place at LACMA on Saturday. Gucci participated as the key sponsor.

Following the event, the organizers distributed media photos through Getty Images Publicity. The shots follow.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

