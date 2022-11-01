in Music News

Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song, Breaks Overall Add Record

“Lift Me Up” rules the add board at numerous formats.

Rihanna Lift Me Up - Video Promo Screen, courtesy of Def Jam Publicity

“Warm welcome” does not even begin to describe what Rihanna’s new single received from the radio community.

Her “Lift Me Up” earned the most added honor at six formats, topping the Mediabase add boards for adult contemporary, R&B, urban, rhythmic, hot adult contemporary, and pop radio. In total, the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack song won support from well 519 Mediabase-monitored stations. The count comfortably represents as a new single-week add record.

A whopping 172 Mediabase-monitored pop stations added “Lift Me Up,” giving Rihanna’s tune the most added distinction by a factor of more than five.

Black Eyed Peas, Anita & El Alfa’s “Simply The Best,” the second-most added song, landed at 30 pop stations.

Ava Max’s “Million Dollar Baby” takes third place with 26 pickups, while an add count of 23 slots Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” in fourth. Loud Luxury’s “These Nights (featuring KIDDO),” the reigning #1 song at dance radio, takes fifth on the pop add board with 22 pickups.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

