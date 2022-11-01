Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song, Breaks Overall Add Record

“Warm welcome” does not even begin to describe what Rihanna’s new single received from the radio community.

Her “Lift Me Up” earned the most added honor at six formats, topping the Mediabase add boards for adult contemporary, R&B, urban, rhythmic, hot adult contemporary, and pop radio. In total, the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack song won support from well 519 Mediabase-monitored stations. The count comfortably represents as a new single-week add record.

A whopping 172 Mediabase-monitored pop stations added “Lift Me Up,” giving Rihanna’s tune the most added distinction by a factor of more than five.

Black Eyed Peas, Anita & El Alfa’s “Simply The Best,” the second-most added song, landed at 30 pop stations.

Ava Max’s “Million Dollar Baby” takes third place with 26 pickups, while an add count of 23 slots Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” in fourth. Loud Luxury’s “These Nights (featuring KIDDO),” the reigning #1 song at dance radio, takes fifth on the pop add board with 22 pickups.