Will Ferrell, Lindsay Lohan, The 1975 Scheduled For November 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC confirms an impressive lineup for the November 10 “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0425 -- Pictured: (l-r) Adam Hann, George Daniel, Matthew Healy, and Ross MacDonald of musical guest The 1975 perform on February 25, 2016 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Three very noteworthy names will appear on the Thursday, November 10 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Will Ferrell will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest. Lindsay Lohan will also join Jimmy for an interview on the episode.

Later, The 1975 will take the stage to deliver a musical performance in support of recently released album “Being Funny In A Foreign Language.”

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Thursday, November 3: Guests include Hasan Minhaj, Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle and musical guest Paramore. Show #1739

Friday, November 4: Guests include Mariah Carey, Marcus Mumford and musical guest Marcus Mumford ft. Monica Martin. Show #1740

Monday, November 7: Guests include Ryan Reynolds, Jen Psaki and musical guest Smino. Show #1741

Tuesday, November 8: Preempted

Wednesday, November 9: Guests include Octavia Spencer, Matthias Schweighöfer and comedian Kurt Braunohler. Show #1742

Thursday, November 10: Guests include Will Ferrell, Lindsay Lohan and musical guest The 1975. Show #1743

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

