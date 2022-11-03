Will Ferrell, Lindsay Lohan, The 1975 Scheduled For November 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Three very noteworthy names will appear on the Thursday, November 10 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Will Ferrell will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest. Lindsay Lohan will also join Jimmy for an interview on the episode.

Later, The 1975 will take the stage to deliver a musical performance in support of recently released album “Being Funny In A Foreign Language.”

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Thursday, November 3: Guests include Hasan Minhaj, Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle and musical guest Paramore. Show #1739

Friday, November 4: Guests include Mariah Carey, Marcus Mumford and musical guest Marcus Mumford ft. Monica Martin. Show #1740

Monday, November 7: Guests include Ryan Reynolds, Jen Psaki and musical guest Smino. Show #1741

Tuesday, November 8: Preempted

Wednesday, November 9: Guests include Octavia Spencer, Matthias Schweighöfer and comedian Kurt Braunohler. Show #1742

Thursday, November 10: Guests include Will Ferrell, Lindsay Lohan and musical guest The 1975. Show #1743