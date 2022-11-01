in Music News

Gracie Abrams, Beabadoobee, Girl In Red, GAYLE, More Confirmed For Taylor Swift’s’ “The Eras” Stadium Tour

Swift announces an impressive list of supporters for her upcoming tour.

Taylor Swift - The Eras tour poster, courtesy of Republic Records

On the heels of a record-breaking opening week for her new album “Midnights,” Taylor Swift made a long-anticipated announcement.

She confirmed dates — and support acts — for her next stadium tour.

Running in the United States between March 18 and August 5, 2023, “The Eras Tour” will stop at locations like Tampa, Glendale, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles. Acclaimed artists Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN will provide support throughout the campaign.

The tour’s name references its concept — Swift will be exploring the numerous musical eras of her iconic career.

A poster containing the venues by date, as well as the support acts for each show, appears above. As the tour is in partnership with Capital One, cardholders will gain access to a batch of tickets on November 15. The public on-sale will start at November 18, and fans can pre-register through November 9 via TaylorSwiftTix (powered by TicketMaster’s Verified Fan Program).

Those who bought tickets for the ultimately canceled Lover Fest will receive preferred access to TaylorSwiftTix, provided they register with the same Ticketmaster account.

and OWENNbeabadoobeegaylegirl in redgracie abramshaimmunaparamorephoebe bridgersTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Nicole Scherzinger Appears For Interview On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)