Sabrina Carpenter Delivers Killer Halloween Costume Pictures On Instagram, Looks Fantastic

In the days leading up to Halloween, Sabrina Carpenter shared numerous photos of fans dressing in her “because I liked a boy” outfit.

On Monday, the pop singer-songwriter shared a look at her own costume.

Carpenter, whose acclaimed 2022 album is titled “emails i can’t send,” looks fantastic preparing packages in a delivery outfit. The post — and “send addy” — caption received rave reviews from fans. It is also amassing an impressive like count.

Carpenter recently concluded her North American tour; a look at the Halloween costume follows, as do some other recent posts.