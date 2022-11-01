in Hot On Social

Sabrina Carpenter Delivers Killer Halloween Costume Pictures On Instagram, Looks Fantastic

The pop singer-songwriter shared her Halloween costume.

Sabrina Carpenter wows in her 2022 Halloween costume | Via @sabrinacarpenter

In the days leading up to Halloween, Sabrina Carpenter shared numerous photos of fans dressing in her “because I liked a boy” outfit.

On Monday, the pop singer-songwriter shared a look at her own costume.

Carpenter, whose acclaimed 2022 album is titled “emails i can’t send,” looks fantastic preparing packages in a delivery outfit. The post — and “send addy” — caption received rave reviews from fans. It is also amassing an impressive like count.

Carpenter recently concluded her North American tour; a look at the Halloween costume follows, as do some other recent posts.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

