Marissa Ayers Rocks Breathtaking Cinderella Costume, Looks Beautiful In Halloween Instagram Pictures

After making waves with a pair of TikTok posts in her Halloween costume, influencer and University of Alabama student Marissa Ayers delivered an Instagram version Sunday.

The gallery post finds Ayers dressed as Cinderella — and looking characteristically beautiful. The post was nearing 11K likes and 125 comments after just 55 minutes; those numbers should rise considerably in the coming hours.

With an audience of 1.3 million TikTok followers and over 211K Instagram followers, the breathtaking Ayers is solidifying her place as an influencer to watch. Content like her Halloween Instagram and TikTok, as well as some of the additional photos featured below, will only further cement her status.