Songs By Chris Brown, Drake & 21 Savage, Rema & Selena Gomez, Omar Apollo Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence,” Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage),” Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” and Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Below last week’s chart at #44, “Under The Influence” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The Chris Brown song received 1,097 spins during the October 23-29 tracking period (+388).
Up four places, “Jimmy Cooks” makes its Top 40 debut at #37. The Drake-21 Savage collaboration garnered 996 spins (+95).
Played 928 times (+157), “Calm Down” rises three spots to #39.
The recipient of 880 spins (+159), “Evergreen” rises three places to #40.
Comments
I heard that song. It’s nice. I think it deserves that spot and more.
Loading…