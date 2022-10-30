in Music News

Songs By Chris Brown, Drake & 21 Savage, Rema & Selena Gomez, Omar Apollo Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Under The Influence,” “Jimmy Cooks,” “Calm Down,” and “Evergreen” make the Top 40.

Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence,” Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks (featuring 21 Savage),” Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” and Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #44, “Under The Influence” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The Chris Brown song received 1,097 spins during the October 23-29 tracking period (+388).

Up four places, “Jimmy Cooks” makes its Top 40 debut at #37. The Drake-21 Savage collaboration garnered 996 spins (+95).

Played 928 times (+157), “Calm Down” rises three spots to #39.

The recipient of 880 spins (+159), “Evergreen” rises three places to #40.

