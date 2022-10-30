Gorillaz & Thundercat’s “Cracker Island” Officially Claims #1 At Alternative Radio

Gorillaz’s “Cracker Island (featuring Thundercat),” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart, advances to #1 on this week’s listing.

The single received ~2,517 spins during the October 23-29 tracking period, besting last week’s figure by 341.

Blink-182’s rapidly rising “EDGING” makes another big gain, soaring from #5 to #2 in just its third week on the chart. “EDGING” posted a tracking period play count of ~2,450 (+572).

Beach Weather's "Sex, Drugs, Etc." falls from #1 to #3, and Cafune's "Tek It" rises two spots to #4. Death Cab For Cutie's "Here To Forever" drops two spots to #5.