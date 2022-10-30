OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” Advances To #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” takes over the #1 spot on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played ~5,893 times during the October 23-29 tracking period, “I Ain’t Worried” rises one spot from last week’s position. The OneRepublic hit’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 203.

Sia’s “Unstoppable,” the #1 song for the past three weeks, falls to #2 this week.

Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” holds at #3, as Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” ticks up one spot to #4.

Up one place, Harry Styles’ enduring “As It Was” claims #5.