Taylor Swift Rockets To #3 On Global YouTube Artists Chart Following Release Of “Midnights”

Taylor Swift enjoys a massive week-over-week gain on YouTube.

The release of the “Midnights” album unsurprisingly spurred a big week-over-week YouTube streaming gain for Taylor Swift.

The Grammy winner, who was #28 on last week’s Global YouTube Artists chart, flies to #3 on this week’s listing. Only perennial forces Alka Yagnik and Bad Bunny appear higher.

Swift’s music amassed 239 million total YouTube views during the October 21-27 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 214%.

The impressive weekly count includes lyric videos for all songs on her new album, as well as official music videos for “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled.”

