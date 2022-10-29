Shakira & Ozuna’s “Monotonía” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; Taylor Swift Has 2 In Top 3

Given that it debuted at #1 after a very abbreviated first tracking period, it should come as no surprise that Shakira & Ozona’s “Monotonía” retains the throne on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The superstar collaboration received another 43.4 million views during the October 21-27 tracking period. The count, which ranks as the week’s best, tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 84%.

Taylor Swift’s two big “Midnights” videos claim the chart’s next two spots. The video for official single “Anti-Hero” takes second place with 36.6 million views. “Bejeweled,” which launched at midweek, earns #2 with 16.1 million.

— “Monotonía” additionally spends a second week at #1 on YouTube’s Global Songs chart. With views from all eligible uploads included, “Monotonía” amassed 59.6 million total plays during the tracking week.