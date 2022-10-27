Selena Gomez Appears For Interview On November 2 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J035 -- Pictured: Selena Gomez -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Entertainment superstar Selena Gomez appears on the Wednesday, November 2 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
Gomez, whose Apple TV+ documentary “My Mind & Me” premieres on November 4, joins Kelly for an interview on the episode. Per official listings, she also participates in the show’s recurring “Obsessions” segment.
Filmed in advance, the broadcast also features a Kelly-Oke cover of “Someone Else Is Steppin’ In,” a demo with Ming Tsai, and other feature segments.
The episode will air on the afternoon of November 2; check local listings for your market’s start time. For now, enjoy photos from Gomez’s appearance.
