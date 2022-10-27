in TV News

Selena Gomez Appears For Interview On November 2 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

Selena Gomez appears on next Wednesday’s “Kelly” episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode J035 -- Pictured: Selena Gomez -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Entertainment superstar Selena Gomez appears on the Wednesday, November 2 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Gomez, whose Apple TV+ documentary “My Mind & Me” premieres on November 4, joins Kelly for an interview on the episode. Per official listings, she also participates in the show’s recurring “Obsessions” segment.

Filmed in advance, the broadcast also features a Kelly-Oke cover of “Someone Else Is Steppin’ In,” a demo with Ming Tsai, and other feature segments.

The episode will air on the afternoon of November 2; check local listings for your market’s start time. For now, enjoy photos from Gomez’s appearance.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J035 — Pictured: (l-r) Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J035 — Pictured: (l-r) Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode J035 — Pictured: Selena Gomez — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

