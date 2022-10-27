in TV News

Paramore Scheduled To Perform On November 3 "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"

Paramore will take the stage on next Thursday’s “Fallon.”

Fresh off releasing return single “This Is Why,” Paramore will visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the band will play the November 3 edition of its flagship late-night talk show.

The performance will follow host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with “Southside” creators Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle.

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Thursday, October 27: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown, Michael Imperioli and musical guest Tegan and Sara. Show #1734

Friday, October 28: Guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bobby Cannavale and musical guest JVKE. Show #1735

Monday, October 31: Guests include Daniel Radcliffe, Winston Duke and comedian Caroline Rhea. Show #1736

Tuesday, November 1: Guests include Lupita Nyong’o, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Cameron Crowe and a performance from Almost Famous. Show #1737

Wednesday, November 2: : Guests include George Lopez, Cole Hauser, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and musical guest Joey Bada$$ with Men I Trust. Show #1738

Thursday, November 3: Guests include Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle and musical guest Paramore. Show #1739

