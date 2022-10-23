in Music News

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, The Weeknd’s “Die For You” Joins Top 20

“Unholy” and “Die For You” enjoy big gains at pop radio.

Two of pop radio’s biggest airplay gainers reach new chart milestones this week. Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, while The Weeknd’s “Die For You” goes Top 20.

Played 7,641 times during the October 16-22 tracking period, “Unholy” jumps six places to #13. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,384 spins, which ranks as the week’s #3 airplay gain.

“Die For You,” the week’s #2 airplay gainer, rises two spots to #19 with 6,838 spins (+1,400).

Only Taylor Swift’s brand new “Anti-Hero” added more spins than the aforementioned two songs this week.

