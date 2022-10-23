MEDUZA, James Carter, Elley Duhe & FAST BOY’s “Bad Memories” Officially Earns #1 At US Dance Radio

MEDUZA & James Carter’s “Bad Memories (featuring Elley Duhé & FAST BOY)” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “Bad Memories” seizes the throne from Joel Corry & Becky Hill’s “History.”
“Bad Memories” received 492 spins during the October 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 9.
Credited with 487 spins (-73), “History” ranks as a very close #2.
Loud Luxury’s “These Nights (featuring KIDDO)” stays at #3, as MK & Burns’ “Better (featuring Teddy Swims)” rises three spots to #4. Down one place, Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” takes #5.
