Morgan Wallen’s “You Proof” Spends 2nd Week At #1 On Country Radio Chart

“You Proof” stays atop the country radio chart.

Morgan Wallen’s smash “You Proof” retains its standing as the biggest song at country radio.

The single spends a second consecutive week atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart. In addition to keeping the lead in chart points, “You Proof” reigns as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 16-22 tracking period.

Cole Swindell’s former #1 “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” stays at #2, while Tyler Hubbard’s “5 Foot 9” spends another week at #3.

Ingrid Andress’ “Wishful Drinking (featuring Sam Hunt)” holds at #4, and Thomas Rhett’s “Half Of Me (featuring Riley Green)” retains the #5 position.

