Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Celebrates 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

Doja Cat yet again claims the two biggest songs at pop radio, as her own “Vegas” stays at #1 while her Post Malone collaboration “I Like You (A Happier Song)” holds at #2.

“Vegas,” which received ~16,701 spins during the October 16-22 tracking period (-358), is celebrating a second week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. “I Like You” stays at #2 with ~16,348 spins (-695).

Doja Cat is celebrating a third consecutive week with the format’s two biggest songs; “I Like You” and “Vegas” flipped spots on last week’s chart.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at #3 on this week’s pop chart, as Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” stays at #4. Up one place, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” claims #5.