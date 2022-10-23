in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Celebrates 2nd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song

“Vegas” remains the biggest song at pop radio.

Doja Cat - Vegas video screenshot | RCA

Doja Cat yet again claims the two biggest songs at pop radio, as her own “Vegas” stays at #1 while her Post Malone collaboration “I Like You (A Happier Song)” holds at #2.

“Vegas,” which received ~16,701 spins during the October 16-22 tracking period (-358), is celebrating a second week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. “I Like You” stays at #2 with ~16,348 spins (-695).

Doja Cat is celebrating a third consecutive week with the format’s two biggest songs; “I Like You” and “Vegas” flipped spots on last week’s chart.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” holds at #3 on this week’s pop chart, as Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” stays at #4. Up one place, Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” claims #5.

bad habitdazydoja catharry stylesNicky yourepost maloneSteve lacyvegas

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Harry Styles Breaks Record As He Celebrates 3rd Consecutive Week With 3 Songs In Top 10 At Pop Radio