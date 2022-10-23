in Music News

Sia’s “Unstoppable” Secures 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

The run does not stop for Sia’s “Unstoppable.”

Sia - Unstoppable Live from the Nostalgic For The Present Tour - performance video screenshot | YouTube

Sia’s “Unstoppable” extends its hot adult contemporary radio reign by another week.

Played ~5,925 times during the October 16-22 tracking period, “Unstoppable” enjoys a third week atop the Mediabase Hot AC chart. The count falls 278 plays shy of last week’s figure by keeps “Unstoppable” in the #1 spot.

OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” moves up one place to #2 this week, as Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” slides one spot to #3.

Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” spends another week in the #4 position, and Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” rises two levels to claim #5.

