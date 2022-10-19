in TV News

Selena Gomez Scheduled For October 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Gomez will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest.

Selena Gomez during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on January 13, 2020 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Selena Gomez will soon appear for an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Gomez will be the lead guest on the October 26 edition of the late-night talk show.

The episode will also feature a chat with Rose Byrne and stand-up comedy from Isabel Hagen.

Who else is headed to NBC’s flagship late-night talk show? A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Wednesday, October 19: Guests include Margot Robbie, Bobby Moynihan and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. (OAD 9/19/22)

Thursday, October 20: Guests include Miles Teller, Idina Menzel and musical guest Babyface ft. Baby Tate. (OAD 9/28/22)

Friday, October 21: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Matt Smith and musical guest Sheryl Crow. (OAD 9/16/22)

Monday, October 24: Guests include Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor.

Tuesday, October 25: Guests include Sigourney Weaver, Michaela Coel and musical guest Zedd & Maren Morris.

Wednesday, October 26: Guests include Selena Gomez, Rose Byrne and comedian Isabel Hagen.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

