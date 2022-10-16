Tate McRae’s “Uh Oh,” Beyoncé’s “Cuff It,” Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson’s “I Remember” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Tate McRae’s “uh oh,” Beyoncé’s “Cuff It,” and Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson’s “I Remember” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Below last week’s chart at #43, “uh oh” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The new single garnered 1,394 spins during the October 9-15 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 629.
Up nine places, “Cuff It” enters the Top 40 at #38. The Beyoncé single posted a tracking period play count of 1,209 (+846).
Played 1,092 times (+95), “I Remember” enjoys a one-place rise to make its chart debut at #40.
