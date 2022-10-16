in Music News

Tate McRae’s “Uh Oh,” Beyoncé’s “Cuff It,” Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson’s “I Remember” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“uh oh,” “Cuff It,” and “I Remember” debut on the pop chart.

Tate McRae hypes "uh oh" in post-VMAs TikTok

Tate McRae’s “uh oh,” Beyoncé’s “Cuff It,” and Cheat Codes & Russell Dickerson’s “I Remember” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Below last week’s chart at #43, “uh oh” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The new single garnered 1,394 spins during the October 9-15 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 629.

Up nine places, “Cuff It” enters the Top 40 at #38. The Beyoncé single posted a tracking period play count of 1,209 (+846).

Played 1,092 times (+95), “I Remember” enjoys a one-place rise to make its chart debut at #40.

beyoncecheat codescuff itI rememberrussell dickersontate mcraeuh oh

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Rosa Linn’s “SNAP,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Armani White, JVKE Songs Top 30

Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen,” Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Earn Top 50 Rankings At Pop Radio