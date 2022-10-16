in Music News

Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen,” Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Earn Top 50 Rankings At Pop Radio

The two songs are on the move at pop radio.

Two songs that are generating buzz on streaming and social platforms are beginning to take flight at pop radio. Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)” and Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” both earn Top 50 rankings this week.

Played 571 times during the October 9-15 tracking period (+290), “Evergreen” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. The song held the #52 ranking last week.

“Under The Influence” also makes a large positional gain, rising twenty-one places to #48. The track earned 373 spins during the tracking period, reflecting a gain of 263.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

