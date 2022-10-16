Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen,” Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” Earn Top 50 Rankings At Pop Radio

Two songs that are generating buzz on streaming and social platforms are beginning to take flight at pop radio. Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)” and Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” both earn Top 50 rankings this week.
Played 571 times during the October 9-15 tracking period (+290), “Evergreen” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #44 song. The song held the #52 ranking last week.
“Under The Influence” also makes a large positional gain, rising twenty-one places to #48. The track earned 373 spins during the tracking period, reflecting a gain of 263.
