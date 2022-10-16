Rosa Linn’s “SNAP,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Armani White, JVKE Songs Top 30

ROSA LINN’s “SNAP,” Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me,” Armani White’s “Billie Eilish,” and JVKE’s “golden hour” make big gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

The former two songs officially earn Top 25 positions, while the latter two songs go Top 30.

Played 3,127 times during the October 9-15 tracking period (+524), “SNAP” jumps three spots to #24.

“Forget Me” also rises three spots, in its case moving from #28 to #25. The Lewis Capaldi single posted a tracking period play count of 2,896 (+367).

Spun 2,222 times during the tracking week (+438), “Billie Eilish” rises three spots to #28.

“golden hour,” which received 1,998 spins (+252), concurrently rises two positions to #30.