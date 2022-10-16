Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl,” Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” Make Top 15 At Pop Radio; Sam Smith & Kim Petras Top 20

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” and Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” officially enter the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Up two places, “Super Freaky Girl” earns #14. The buzzy hit received 7,138 spins during the October 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 719.

Played 7,101 times during the tracking period (+810), “STAR WALKIN'” rises two spots to #15.

As the Nicki Minaj and LIL NAS X songs go Top 15, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” makes the Top 20.

Credited with 6,314 spins (+1,811), “Unholy” enjoys a three-place lift to #19. The week-over-week spin count of 1,811 ranks as the format’s greatest gain for the week.