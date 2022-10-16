in Music News

Motionless In White’s “Masterpiece” Rises To #1 At Active Rock Radio

“Masterpiece” ascends to #1 on this week’s active rock chart.

Motionless In White - Masterpiece | Video screenshot | Roadrunner Records/Elektra Music Group

Motionless In White’s “Masterpiece” completes its climb to #1 on this week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, the song takes the throne from Five Finger Death Punch’s “Times Like These.”

“Masterpiece” received ~1,804 spins during the October 9-15 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 84 spins.

“Times Like These” falls to #2 on this week’s edition of the active rock chart, while Highly Suspect’s “Natural Born Killer” rises a place to #3. Disturbed’s “Hey You” drops one level to #4, and I Prevail’s “Bad Things” spends another week at #5.

