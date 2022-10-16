Joel Corry & Becky Hill’s “History” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Joel Corry & Becky Hill’s collaboration “History” officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The song, which was #2 last week, seizes this week’s crown from ILLENIUM & Teddy Swims’ “All That Really Matters.”

“History” received ~560 spins during the October 9-15 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 104.

Up one place, Meduza & James Carter’s “Bad Memories (featuring Elley Duhe & FAST BOY)” earns #2. Loud Luxury’s “These Nights (featuring KIDDO)” concurrently drops a spot to #3.

Elton John & Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” soars five spots to #4, and the aforementioned “All That Really Matters” takes #5.