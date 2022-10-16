in Music News

Death Cab For Cutie’s “Here To Forever” Officially Secures #1 At Alternative Radio

“Here To Forever” rises to the top of the alternative radio mountain.

Death Cab For Cutie - Here To Forever video screenshot/promo image, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Death Cab For Cutie’s “Here To Forever” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played 2,344 times during the October 9-15 tracking period, “Here To Forever” rises one place to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 274.

Credited with 2,279 spins (+14), Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Tippa My Tongue” drops a spot to #2. Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” climbs one place to #3, as Gorillaz’s “Cracker Island (featuring Thundercat)” enjoys a one-place gain to #4.

Cafune’s “Tek It” also rises one spot, in its case moving from #6 to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

