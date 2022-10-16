Death Cab For Cutie’s “Here To Forever” Officially Secures #1 At Alternative Radio

Death Cab For Cutie’s “Here To Forever” ascends to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Played 2,344 times during the October 9-15 tracking period, “Here To Forever” rises one place to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 274.
Credited with 2,279 spins (+14), Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Tippa My Tongue” drops a spot to #2. Beach Weather’s “Sex, Drugs, Etc.” climbs one place to #3, as Gorillaz’s “Cracker Island (featuring Thundercat)” enjoys a one-place gain to #4.
Cafune’s “Tek It” also rises one spot, in its case moving from #6 to #5.
Comments
Loading…