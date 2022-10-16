Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Reaches #1 At Pop Radio, Replacing Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You”

Doja Cat achieves the rare feat of replacing oneself at #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Her own single “Vegas” rises one spot to #1, seizing the throne from her Post Malone collaboration “I Like You.”

“Vegas” received 17,248 spins during the October 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 943.

“I Like You” ranks as a very close second; the collaboration received ~17,231 spins (-439).

Up one place, Harry Styles’ enduring “As It Was” claims #3. Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof” falls one spot to #4, and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” stays at #5.