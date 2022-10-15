in Hot On Social

Kara Del Toro Rocks Zebra Print Bikini, Looks Outstanding In New Instagram Pictures

Kara Del Toro shows off her perfect bikini body.

Kara Del Toro looks fantastic in new Instagram selfies | @karajewelll

Given her great looks and elegant style, Kara “Karajewelll” Del Toro has unsurprisingly become one of the most prominent Instagram influencer-models.

Posts like her new Saturday gallery prove that she is not about to relinquish that status.

The selfie collection finds Del Toro showing off her incredible figure in a zebra print bikini from Monday Swimwear. The post has predictably proven resonant, amassing thousands of likes and plenty of highly supportive comments in its inaugural hour.

The new bikini photos, as well as some other standout content from one of social media’s standout influencers, follow.

kara del toro

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Camila Cabello Scheduled To Appear On October 18 “Drew Barrymore Show”