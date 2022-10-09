in Music News

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” Weeknd’s “Die For You” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” Top 30

“Unholy,” “Die For You,” and “World’s Smallest Violin” rise on the pop chart.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy video screenshot | UMG

Powered by the format’s greatest airplay gain, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” rockets into the Top 25 at pop radio.

The Weeknd’s “Die For You” also enters the Top 25, while AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” moves into the Top 30.

Played 4,503 times during the October 2-8 tracking period, “Unholy” jumps nine spots to #22. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 2,729, which convincingly ranks as the week’s greatest gain. No other song even added 1,500 spins this week.

Up three places, “Die For You” earns #23 with 4,291 spins (+979).

Credited with 1,956 plays (+419), “World’s Smallest Violin” rises four spots to #33.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

