David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Sia, Stephen Sanchez Songs Top 20

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” continues its impressive climb at pop radio, officially securing a Top 15 position.
Sia’s “Unstoppable” and Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” concurrently move into the Top 20.
Played 6,608 times during the October 2-8 tracking period, “I’m Good” rises five spots to a new high of #14. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,485.
Up four places, “Unstoppable” takes #19 with 5,215 spins (+1,111).
“Until I Found You” also rises four spots, in its case ascending from #24 to #20. The Stephen Sanchez breakthrough received 5,209 spins (+1,187).
