in Music News

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Sia, Stephen Sanchez Songs Top 20

“I’m Good (Blue)” makes another big jump at pop radio.

Bebe Rexha in I'm Good | Video screenshot | Warner Music

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” continues its impressive climb at pop radio, officially securing a Top 15 position.

Sia’s “Unstoppable” and Stephen Sanchez’s “Until I Found You” concurrently move into the Top 20.

Played 6,608 times during the October 2-8 tracking period, “I’m Good” rises five spots to a new high of #14. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,485.

Up four places, “Unstoppable” takes #19 with 5,215 spins (+1,111).

“Until I Found You” also rises four spots, in its case ascending from #24 to #20. The Stephen Sanchez breakthrough received 5,209 spins (+1,187).

david guettaI'm goodI'm good (blue)siaStephen sanchezunstoppableuntil I found you

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Post Malone & Doja Cat’s “I Like You” Spends 3rd Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song; Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Now #2

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy,” Weeknd’s “Die For You” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; AJR’s “World’s Smallest Violin” Top 30